The Purdue men's tennis team started its season off strong with six wins this past weekend.
The Boilermakers made the trip down south to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the SEC-Big Ten Challenge and secured a perfect triplet of wins on Friday. Saturday and Sunday followed with two and one wins apiece.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Labrador brought home the Boilers’ final win of the weekend, defeating Alabama’s Yair Sarouk in the final two sets.
Freshman Stefan Simeunovic walked out of the weekend with an impressive three wins during his Purdue tennis debut.
Next, the team will head to the Notre Dame Invitational for a three-day tournament starting Oct. 6.