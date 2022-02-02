The Purdue women’s tennis team’s Saturday match against Tulsa has been postponed due to inclement weather in the area, a press release from Tulsa’s athletic department announced Wednesday morning.
No makeup date has been announced yet, the release said.
The men’s team (2-4) has not announced whether its doubleheader matches against St. Louis (1-3) and DePaul (4-2) have been affected by the current and expected weather conditions.
The women’s team (5-0) was trying to extend both its overall win streak and a sweep streak against the Golden Hurricanes (5-1) on the road. The Boilermakers reached four consecutive match sweeps after easily taking care of Bowling Green and St. Louis over the weekend at Schwartz Tennis Center.
The last time Purdue faced the Golden Hurricane, during the 2019-20 season, the Boilermakers left with a 4-2 victory. It would be the team’s last victory before the remaining season was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic.
The Boilermakers earned their first wins since February 2021 in a doubleheader against Chicago State and IUPUI, and swept the Cougars to open their day.
It will be the team’s first match against St. Louis, per its website, but the Boilermakers have more of a history with DePaul. The Boilermakers have won three of the last four matchups with the Blue Demons, and last met during the shortened 2020 season.
This season’s Blue Demons team has tallied sweep victories over North Dakota State and UIC, and the Billikens have been swept in all three of their losses this season.
The men’s team opens its matchup with St. Louis at 9 a.m. in the Schwartz Tennis Center. The match against DePaul is set to begin at 5 p.m. The matches can be streamed on PlaySight.