After suffering a 0-4 loss to Illinois in Champaign this past weekend, the Purdue men's tennis squad returns to full strength against Niagara University this weekend at home.
The Boilermakers (10-7, 0-2 Big Ten) will be strengthened by the return of seniors Franz Luna and Julian Saborio, who missed last week's match to play for their home countries in the Davis Cup. Both Luna and Saborio said they expect their experience in international play to boost their performance on the collegiate level, crediting the rigorous practice schedules and elevated competition as pluses.
"We had a couple of good matches with players of a very high level," Saborio said. "We (just need to) stay in the same routine we've always been at."
Purdue will be playing a doubleheader against a Niagara team (4-5) fresh off a 5-2 victory against Lafayette College. It will be a test of endurance as much as a test of skill for the Boilermakers.
"Doubleheaders are always tough," Saborio said. "It's a lot of tennis on the same day."
While the team prepares for the matchup at the Schwartz Tennis Center this Saturday, concerns about the impact that COVID-19 will have on the remainder of the season is on the mind of a few members of the team, but for each player, it's business as usual until they hear differently.
"It's just very recent news," Luna said. "Right now we're just continuing as scheduled, and we'll see what happens."