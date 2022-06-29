Purdue has hired Geoff Young as its next men's tennis head coach.
Young was head coach at Minnesota for 15 years until the university disbanded its men's tennis program.
"It feels like a great fit for me and Purdue," Young said in a press release. "This department has everything I value in a tennis program. I want to continue coaching, and I feel like I have a lot to contribute with the years I have left. I'm excited to take advantage of this opportunity and help take this program to places it hasn't been before."
Young has coached men's tennis for 22 years and has a career record of 289-227 and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, according to the press release.
In Young's final five seasons with Minnesota, he reached the NCAA tournament each year, except for 2020, when the season was cut short due to the pandemic.
Minnesota won the Big Ten title during the 2014-15 season under Young's leadership. The Gophers also appeared in the second round of the NCAA Tournament five times, and finished in the Sweet Sixteen once.
After Minnesota disbanded its program, Young joined UCF as an assistant head coach.
Young is also just the 10th head coach in the 109-year history of men's tennis.
The previous head coach, Pawel Gajdzik, was with the program for 13 years.