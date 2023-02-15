Purdue lost a nail-biter in Schwartz Wednesday.
The Purdue men’s tennis team (1-7) hosted the Ball State Cardinals (5-3), losing the dual 4-3 in the final match. The Cardinals’ schedule has overlapped with the Boilers’ in one match this season against Cleveland State. Purdue lost 2-5 to the Vikings, while Ball State lost 1-6.
The battle for the doubles point was a tense one, as the deciding match with freshman Mujtaba Ali-Khan and junior Milledge Cossu went down to a tiebreaker. The pair of Boilers started up 2-0 before surrendering the next 5, eventually losing 7-4 in the final game and giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the dual.
Doubles is an area where Purdue has found relative success this season, winning the doubles point three times out of seven. Given the Boilers’ lackluster 13-29 collective record in singles play, dropping that first point did not bode well for them.
The first singles match to end was No. 2, between Purdue’s Daniel Labrador and Ball State’s Vince Orlando. Labrador dispatched his opponent in two sets, winning both 6-2 for his first win from the two-spot.
Purdue head coach Geoff Young has experimented with his lineup in recent weeks, starting with the Boilers’ double header Feb. 3 and 4. Since then, all seven starters have made their season debuts at new positions, including Labrador, who moved down a spot from No. 1.
There’s nothing complicated behind the lineup changes, Young said.
“Not much (thought) at all,” went into the shifts, with a big part being Labrador’s injury.
“(Labrador) had a bad ankle the week before, and I thought (Michal Wozniak) did a good job in his place, so I just left it,” he said.
Ball State picked up 2 points in quick succession in its No. 1 and 3 games. On the losing end were Wozniak and Ali-Khan, who both lost their second sets after losing their first on a tiebreaker.
The Boilers scored a second point when Hassan Baroudi came back from being down 3-2 in the third set, holding his opponent to just one win the rest of the way for a 6-3 victory.
When Tomasz Dudek won a break point that finished his match, all eyes in Schwartz Tennis Center turned to the deciding match, which had been going back and forth since the first serve between Cossu and Ball State’s Eli Herran.
With the set score at 3-1 in Herran’s favor, Cossu won a game after Herran tapped the ball into the net from close range. Herran claimed the next two games after that, turning the rest of the match into a do-or-die affair for Cossu and his team.
When Cossu lost the last game 45-15, Herran’s teammates rushed the court to encircle him and celebrate their win.
After the match, Cossu said that while he was not happy with the result, he felt good about the opportunities he gave himself by changing his game plan early on in the first set.
“In my singles match, I changed my strategy to quite a bit different (than) what I came into it with,” Cossu said. “It turned out to work; I had chances in singles. Just not my day today.”
The Boilers will resume action Feb. 24 against Xavier at home. The match will begin with doubles play at 3 p.m.