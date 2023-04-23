The Big Ten Tournament will start later this week for both the men and women, and both will remain in the state of Indiana. The men’s squad (2-19, 0-9 Big Ten) ended the conference season winless and is slated for its first postseason encounter on Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana. The women (15-7, 6-5) finished right in the middle of the standings and will also get the postseason underway Thursday, doing so as conference tournament hosts.
The women’s weekend
The Boilermakers were originally scheduled for a pair of matches this weekend against Minnesota and Wisconsin. An exceptional number of injuries within the Golden Gophers’ program led to the cancellation of its season a couple weekends ago. Remaining opponents were awarded automatic wins by forfeit.
Purdue’s only match this weekend was played in Madison, Wisconsin, against the Badgers. The team found itself indoors on account of temperatures in the high 30s, a week after playing an outdoor match against Indiana in 80-degree weather.
Kennedy Gibbs won her match then and was the only Boiler to provide her team with a point on Sunday. Gibbs played at the No. 4 spot in the singles portion and defeated her opponent in straight sets, both with 6-4 game records.
Gibbs and her doubles partner, Juana Larranaga, were a game away from finishing their set, which was left unfinished, tied at 3-3. The losing Boiler duos combined for just one game win between the two of them.
Wisconsin found all 3 of its last points in the singles portion, each earned in straight sets. Senior Liz Norman took her first set to a tiebreaker game but ultimately dropped both her sets to No. 58 Ava Markham at the No. 1 spot.
That loss clinched the team win for the Badgers, who won 4-1. The two abandoned matches belonged to Csilla Fodor and Larranaga, as both tied with their opponents heading into the final set.
The men’s final 2
Purdue’s other tennis team played a pair of matches this weekend, opening the road trip with No. 2 Ohio State on Friday before wrapping up the season against Penn State on Sunday.
The Buckeyes (26-2, 9-0) have only lost two matches all season, and both losses were to then-top-seven teams, one of which (Texas) is the current No. 1 team. Ohio State clinched the Big Ten Championship with its Friday evening win over the Boilers.
Purdue was handed successive losses in the doubles portion to open the match. The Buckeyes won the two sets 6-2 and 6-1 and were on their way to a third at No. 3 spot against the Boilers’ Julen Morgen and Mujtaba Ali-Khan, whose match ended prematurely, 5-1.
The singles portion proceeded in a similar fashion, with all six matches concluding or called short before any could reach a third set.
The Boilers’ best bet came at the No. 6 spot via freshman Hassan Baroudi. Not only did Baroudi provide the team with its only set win of the day, but he was on his way to a potential win, leading the second 3-1 before the match was abandoned.
Against Penn State on Sunday, Baroudi lost in straight sets to open the singles portion, which the Boilers started down 1 point, just as they have in every conference match this season.
The final outing of the season saw the Boilermakers tie their best team-point total against a Big Ten opponent. The 2 points were provided by Daniel Labrador’s and Tomasz Dudek’s singles wins, both of which were earned in straight sets.