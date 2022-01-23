The Purdue men’s tennis team is going through a very different experience than the womens’ this year. Going 0-4 in their first four matches the Boilermakers have narrowly avoided sweeps in three of those matches, ending three bouts with one point.
This past weekend led to a pair of back-to-back road losses for the Boilers. At Tulsa on Saturday, the Boilers’ only point came from freshman Gabriele Brancatelli and his 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory in the No. 4 singles match to move to 3-1 this season.
The team then traveled to Kansas to take on the Wichita State Shockers looking to turn the season around. Sadly the Boilers only point came from freshman Rohan Sachdev in the No. 5 singles match after finishing 7-5, 4-6, 10-5.
In the first match of the day senior Athell Bennett fought hard taking it the full three sets before losing. Every other match besides Sachdev ended in two sets.
The men will follow up at 3 p.m. on Sunday with a match against Chicago State to begin a stretch at home.