Purdue opened up singles play with a win at the No. 4 spot courtesy of Mujtaba Ali-Khan and clinched its first dual match win of the season soon after with wins over IUPUI’s Nos. 2 and 3.
Freshman Hassan Baroudi picked up his first career dual win, which he found in straight sets after mounting a 3-0 game deficit to start his second set, in the Boilermakers’ (1-3) win over the Jaguars (0-5).
A couple of IUPUI team members not playing in the singles portion watched on from Baroudi’s and Ali-Khan’s end of the floor. Still hopeful for a Jaguar win with only the doubles point decided in the Boilers’ favor, one yelled, “double-break on six” to his teammates below. It was loud enough to inform those five matches across the Schwartz Tennis Center of their early lead.
When Ali-Khan went up 2-0 against his opponent moments later, the freshman retorted “break on five” to his teammates to let those within earshot know he was doing alright in his match.
He said he always appreciates support from nearby teammates like Michal Wozniak, who’d pop over in between serves for a quick word if he noticed Ali-Khan down in a game.
“By doing that, it kinda connects everyone,” Ali-Khan said. “It's important to keep the energy going, and it can help all your teammates.”
The 3-0 lead on court six that IUPUI announced turned out to be short-lived, as Baroudi indeed broke the two serves necessary to tie and went on to win his match in the final game of the second set.
Ali-Khan’s match win on the adjacent court also came in straight-set fashion, but this one was much quicker, as he went up 5-0 to start the second set, which included a few shut-out games. Assistant coach Felix Corwin said he’s seeing some positive signs that the freshman is developing into a player capable of competing against seasoned NCAA players.
“I think he’s starting to play more and more aggressively, and he's taking offense when he gets chances,” Corwin said, “and that's big for him.”
Ali-Khan said he’s always paying attention to body language on the court and picked up on his fifth-year opponent “rolling his eyes and shaking his head” after losing several points in a second set he was never able to find footing in.
“I feed off that because I know that he's getting frustrated now, like he slaps the ball when I try to give it to him,” Ali-Khan said. “I could definitely sense that (frustration). It kind of fuels me to just keep going.”
The team’s 5-2 win over IUPUI came after dropping its first three matches to start the season. The Boilermakers close out a six-game homestand next weekend with two matches: DePaul at 6 p.m. Friday and Dartmouth at 3 p.m. Saturday.