Purdue captured four of the six singles points and finally found itself on the winning end of a close match, handing Butler a 4-3 loss Sunday evening.
The Boilermakers (2-11, 0-1 Big Ten) picked up their first win since late January and did so in their first appearance on the outdoor courts this season. Not only was it the first team win in almost two months, but several Boilers hadn’t come out on top of a singles match in just as long.
Milledge Cossu won his third singles match against the Bulldogs (11-8, 2-1 Big East), and he did so in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-2. The win put the first points on the board for the team, which dropped the doubles portion of the match. Cossu said he feels the Boilers, as a unit, are “turning the page” on the season, and that Sunday’s win was a big confidence boost for the team.
Purdue has struggled to string together team points in matches this season, even suffering a few shutout losses, but its most recent outing finally saw more than just a couple individuals finding success.
“A lot of the guys have not won for a while,” head coach Geoff Young said. “Those that were able to get the victory for us, it’s good for them, and hopefully it’ll bring them some confidence.”
Also winning his third singles match was Hassan Baroudi, who was up against Aidan William. Baroudi said he and William, a West Lafayette High School graduate, trained together last year and became good friends.
The match went to a third set, with Baroudi eventually putting the final point away, winning both his singles and the entire match for Purdue.
“It was a little weird in the beginning, but I think it was a good match,” Baroudi said, “and we had fun.”
Young said the singles portion was probably the highlight of the match, which saw four Boilermakers simultaneously locked in a first-set tiebreaker at one point.
Three of the four were victorious, with only Daniel Labrador missing out on a win. Labrador narrowly lost that set and threatened a second tie-breaker game in the next, but came up a game short, 7-5.
The other three were won by Mujtaba Ali-Khan, Michal Wozniak and Cossu.
As far as how the change of scenery impacts play, Young, Cossu and Baroudi all agree the outdoor courts play slower than those inside the tennis center, and that weather is a big component as well.
“The conditions are way different,” Cossu said. “You have to play with the sun now. Looking into the sun for overheads, that’s kind of tough. But I enjoy playing outside more. I come from Miami — I’ve only been outside.”
Butler was one of two matches this weekend for Purdue, and its second in-state opponent. The Boilers opened conference play with a match against Indiana on Friday and lost every point possible.
The loss was the team’s second consecutive shutout and its third this season, but Young and most of the players agree things could be looking up from here as they head into the “deep water” of conference play next week.
“I’m just happy with the work the guys are putting in,” Young said, “and that the notion that we feel like they’re getting better in practice was validated today.”
Baroudi said as a team, players are focused on controlling the aspects of the game that are in their hands along with being mentally strong and competing hard.
“I think we did a very good job of that today, and we were rewarded for it, and hopefully we can keep it off for the rest of the season.”