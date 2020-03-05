Purdue men’s tennis is traveling to Champaign this weekend to battle the University of Illinois.
The Boilermakers (10-6, 0-1 Big Ten) are fresh off a doubleheader this past weekend that saw the team defeat Drake University 4-2 and narrowly lose to Cleveland State 4-3. The team’s performance was buoyed by senior Athell Bennett, who had decisive victories in each of his singles matches on Sunday.
Bennett looks to build on that success against a Fighting Illini squad (3-6) he is familiar with.
“I know a few players from growing up through the junior (leagues),” Bennett said. “I know exactly how they play, so I’ve been telling the guys how they’ve been playing.”
Bennett has a personal goal to be named an All-American this season. He’s on track for that award as he’s steadily moved up the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings this year, going from No. 45 in November to No. 24 as of Tuesday.
Purdue faces the challenge of going on the road for the first time in a month, but junior Maksymilian Raupuk believes playing the road atmosphere can benefit the team.
“You travel and you’re only focused on tennis, you don’t have the distractions of students and friends (during the match),” Raupuk said.
The Boilermakers had their first practice on Wednesday and will look to build their confidence and endurance going into the Sunday tilt.
“Last match I was really tired (after) playing many matches in doubleheaders,” Raupuk said. “I’m doing good, I just need to relax, and I’m looking forward to the match.”