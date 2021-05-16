Fifty Boilermakers competed against some of the best in Big Ten Track and Field through three days of events at Gary R. Wieneke Track in Champaign, Illinois.
Of the 50 competitors, 12 ultimately left their mark on Purdue Track and Field by earning two event wins and 25 top-eight event finishes, according to Purdue news releases.
A fifth-place start in the 100-meter dash couldn't keep sophomore Isaiah Martin from scoring 7,708 points Friday, placing fourth overall in the decathlon rankings. His time broke Purdue's all-time decathlon record by 124 points.
He placed no lower than fifth in the long jump, 400 meter run, 110 meter hurdles, discus throw and javelin throw events on his way to a fourth-place overall finish in the decathlon.
The record was originally set in 1995 by former decathlon All-American Jon Pergande, according to a Purdue press release.
Freshman Ian Hunter broke the school record for the 1,500-meter run on Friday, becoming one of six runners to place in the top 10 for an all-time Purdue record in just the first day of the competition. He ran a time of 3:45.61, beating the old record set by Galen Hackler in 1973 by a mere 0.06 seconds.
Hunter, junior Kyle Griffith, and senior Joseph Humes each ran times of under 3:51.00 in Friday's 1500-meter run, landing them no lower than 27th in the overall 1500-meter rankings. Hunter and Griffith became the first Boilermakers to run under 3:46.00 times in the 1,500-meter run since 1987, according to a Purdue.
In her first-ever 10,000-meter run, junior Megan Slamkowski placed fifth in school history with a time of 34:42.32. The time is also the fastest by a Boilermaker since 2017.
Seniors Samson Colebrooke and Malcolm Dotson, junior Justin Becker, and sophomore Marcellus Moore earned the gold medal in the 4x100 with a time of 39.30. The time was just 0.82 seconds off of Purdue's all-time record, set in 2019 by a team that also featured Colebrooke.
Senior Tamar Greene managed to defend his Big Ten triple jump title. He jumped his longest distance of 16.11 meters on his forth attempt, inching just 0.03 meters past junior James Carter for first place.
The Boilers ended the championship with a sixth-place finish (67 points) for the men's team and a 10th-place finish (41.5 points) for the women's team. The men's team earned 12 points in the 100-meter and 200-meter races, while the women's team earned eight points in the 4x400 and six points in the 4x100.
Purdue will look to continue its record-breaking victories in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Regionals in Jacksonville, Florida. The three-day event will start with field events on May 26 at 1:30 p.m. followed by track events at 6 p.m.