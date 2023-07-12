Current and incoming members of the Purdue track & field team won two U20 national titles and totaled five top-three finishes at the 2023 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and the 2023 JAAA National Junior Championships in Kingston, Jamaica, last month.
Rising sophomore Seth Allen won the U.S. U20 national title in the discus, and incoming Boilermaker Britannia Johnson won the Jamaican U20 championship in the shot put, according to a news release. Johnson also was second in the discus, and her sister, Britannie Johnson, was the runner-up in the shot put and third in the discus in Jamaica. Rising sophomore Eric Young II joined Allen in Eugene and ran in the 200-meter.
With their performances, Allen and Britannia and Britannie Johnson each qualified to represent their countries at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, from Aug. 4 to 6.
Allen’s U.S. U20 gold medal came in the discus with a throw of 60.32 meters. The mark was on his fourth attempt, though Allen’s third and fifth throws, of 59.56m and 58.77m respectively, also would have been good enough for the victory. The native of Austell, Georgia, won by more than 1.60m on Saturday at Hayward Field.
At National Stadium in Kingston on Friday, Britannia Johnson was crowned the Jamaican U20 shot put champion with a mark of 14.79m. She was the only competitor to eclipse 14.00m thanks to her sixth-attempt mark. That moved her up from second after Britannia’s previous best of 13.76m, on her third attempt. Britannia Johnson bested her sister, Britannie Johnson, who took silver with a 14.00m, on her second attempt. Five of Brittanie’s six marks all would have secured second place.
One day earlier, on Thursday, the Kingston, St. Andrew, Jamaica, natives were second and third in the discus. Britannia earned the runner-up finish with a throw of 48.88. She was one of two competitors to pass 43.75m, which she did twice. Britannia’s best mark of 48.88m came on her fifth attempt to top her opening throw of 44.55m. Meanwhile, Britannie Johnson was third with a mark of 43.74m, which came on her third attempt. She secured the bronze-medal finish by almost one meter.
On Sunday, at Hayward Field, Young II raced in the U.S. U20 200m and was 10th overall in 21.45. From Kennesaw, Georgia, Young II was just 0.17 seconds shy of a top-eight finish and a spot in Sunday night’s final.