After winning 13 events during the Gene Edmonds Invitational at Lambert Fieldhouse last Saturday, Purdue turns its attention to its first Big Ten conference meet next Saturday.
The Purdue men’s and women’s track and field team will travel to the Gately Indoor Track and Field in Chicago, Illinois for the Wisconsin Midwest Invitational. The team will take on four Big Ten teams, including Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Purdue jumps coach Jim VanHootegem emphasized his confidence in his group of jumpers, who have had a great start to the season. He said the team will still need to take risks and make changes in Chicago so the team is in competitive form as championship meets creep closer in the schedule.
“This is a time to start taking some chances and experimenting with different things,” VanHootegem said. “If we go to a meet like this weekend and we don’t take some chances, we’re not going to learn where we can get to.”
Freshman jumper Praise Aniamaka had a winning performance in the Gene Edmonds Invitational, jumping 15.75 meters in the triple jump in an event win for the Boilermakers. He said he aims to better his technique and continue to focus on improving his run approach for future meets.
“Personally, I just want to improve as much as possible,” Aniamaka said. “I want to work on my technicality and consistency.”
Senior All-American jumper Tamar Greene is not competing in this weekend’s meet, though he said that he aims to stay healthy, be ready for the championship meets and best represent his school throughout the rest of the season.
This year’s jumping team will showcase one of the youngest groups in the Big Ten. In VanHootegem’s second season, seven of the team’s 10 jumpers are underclassmen, including four sophomores and three freshmen. “We have a really nice mix of returning conference champions and national qualifiers with some exciting new people,” VanHootegem said. “They have really developed and made a lot of improvements.”
Aniamaka and Greene both agreed that the younger athletes and veterans try to be nothing but encouraging to their teammates to help them improve individually and for the team to improve as a whole.
Both athletes expressed their passion for leading by example to guide their teammates physically in learning difficult new techniques and mentally readying the team before tough meets.
“I like to lead by example.” Aniamaka said. “When people see your success, they’ll know what you do works. Leading by example is my biggest motivator.”
Senior Johnny Vanos and junior Justin Becker were recognized as Big Ten Athletes of the week. Announced on Wednesday, the pair of athletes won Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week and Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.