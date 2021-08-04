A former Purdue thrower has a chance to win an Olympic medal after qualifying for finals in mens shot put.
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, a 2016 Purdue graduate and current volunteer coach for the track and field team, is throwing for Nigeria in his Olympics debut, per a Purdue Athletics press release.
Enekwechi finished seventh in the qualifying round to nab one of the twelve finals spots when he threw the 16 pound shot put 21.16 meters, or 70 feet and 10 inches. He finished fourth in his heat.
While at Purdue, Enekwechi set records in outdoors shot put and hammer throw as well as indoors shot put and weight throw. He was a three-time Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year and a 12-time All-American. He won 12 Big Ten medals and five NCAA medals.
Enekwechi will compete tonight at 10:05 p.m. in the shot put finals.