Purdue Track and Field is on the road again for doubleheader meets this weekend, following a successful meet last week in Iowa City for the Larry Wieczorek Invitational.
It will compete in Bloomington, Indiana, for the Indiana Relays hosted at Indiana University and at the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet in Lexington, Kentucky, hosted by the University of Kentucky.
After their first multiple-day meet of the season last week, the Boiler men tied for second place and the women finished fourth. The team totaled six third-place finishes, four second-place finishes and four wins: sophomore jumper Deborah Obadofin in the triple jump, junior long sprinter Annamaria Leszczynska in the open 400, junior sprinter Kerris Roberts in the 200-meter dash and sophomore Gage Ernsberger in the high jump.
Four Boilermakers finished with top-10 times in program history.