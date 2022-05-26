Senior Kelly Cook Jr. and sophomore Safin Wills qualified for the NCAA Championships after their performances in the first day of the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Bloomington.
Cook Jr. finished seventh in the hammer throw to qualify, breaking his personal record, according to Purdue Sports.
Wills earned the 12th and final qualifying spot for the long jump, beating out 13th place by .06 meters. This was Wills' first appearance in an NCAA prelim.
Senior Antonio Mitchell II advanced to the quarterfinals in both the 200 meter and 100 meter. He finished 19th in the 100 and 16th in the 200.
Sophomore Jabari Bryant advanced in the 400 meter hurdles and finished 22nd overall.
The prelims will resume Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for the women's events and 5 p.m. for the men's.