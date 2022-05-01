A Top 10 time in program history and three top-three marks capped the final day of the regular season for the Purdue track & field team on Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, and the Desert Heat Classic and Tucson, Arizona.
On a cool, windy and rainy afternoon at Drake Stadium in central Iowa, sophomore Safin Wills and senior Tamar Greene were second and third in the triple jump, respectively. Saturday evening in Arizona, freshman Shianne Dacosta moved up to No. 6 in school history in the 400 meters and posted a runner-up finish.
With rain falling and a strong wind as the Drake Relays concluded, Wills and Greene paced the Boilermakers in the triple jump. Wills was second with a jump of 15.75m-w. That came on his sixth and final attempt, and three of his four jumps were more than 15.71m. Greene was right behind Wills in third with a jump of 15.73m-w. The season-best mark in all conditions came on his second attempt after a 15.56m-w on his opening jump that is wind-legal for NCAA Regional qualification.
The runner-up finish for Wills took place a day after he was seventh in the long jump, and both performances at the Drake Relays are on the heels of a Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week accolade.
Also in the triple jump, freshman Praise Aniamaka was sixth with a jump of 15.31m-w, a new personal-best mark outdoors in all conditions. Greene's 15.56m-w is No. 3 in the Big Ten and Aniamaka's 15.31m-w ranks No. 8 in the conference.
At the Desert Heat Classic, Dacosta ran the 400m in 53.31 to finish second. A week after she entered Purdue's top-10 list at No. 10, she moved up to No. 6 all-time. The mark is eighth-fastest in the Big Ten this season. Sophomore Cierra Williams was fourth in 54.02.
A pair of Purdue relay squads took sixth on Saturday in Des Moines. The women's sprint medley relay finished in 3:57.20 and the men's 4x400 earned a time of 3:15.79. Senior Kelly Cook Jr. finished seventh in the hammer throw. In the rain, he threw 63.11m on his sixth and final attempt.
Also in Arizona, sophomore K'Ja Talley was fourth in the 400m hurdles in 58.97. That mark occurred after she placed eighth in the 100m hurdles thanks to a season-best time of 13.58. Dacosta added a seventh-place finish in the 200m with a time of 23.98.
Up next, the Boilermakers head to the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships from May 13-15. The conference's teams will descend on Minneapolis, Minnesota, as individual and team championships will be crowned.