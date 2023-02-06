There’s more than one tall Canadian at Purdue leaving his name behind in the record books.
Johnny Vanos, a 6-foot 7-inch thrower from Ontario, moved up to the program’s all-time No. 2 in the weight throw with a 22.10-meter toss on Jan. 27. That’s five meters further from where he started as a Boilermaker.
For those struggling to picture the improvement, the conversion comes out to a little more than 16 feet. He went from throwing a 35-pound hammer the distance from the mound to the batter’s box in baseball in his first year to nearly the length of a tennis court his fifth year.
Vanos didn’t start throwing until his last years of high school after some convincing from coach Maggie Mullen, a fellow Sarnia, Ontario, native who still holds the women’s javelin record at Ohio State. He credits her with providing him with a good throwing base to take to the next level.
“(Mullen) kinda saw that tall kid, got me out to practice and then it just went from there,” Vanos said. “She got me doing club track for the city of Sarnia, and (I) quit playing rugby. She got the idea in my head about going to school in the states, and then I started taking (throwing) seriously that winter of junior year.”
Before that, Vanos was on skates playing hockey at 4 years old, played football and rugby in high school and lent his 6-foot-7-inch frame to basketball and volleyball teams for seven years apiece.
“I could dunk when I was in grade 10,” Vanos said. “I don't know if I can dunk now. I was like 70 pounds lighter in high school.”
Since he joined the Boilermakers, Vanos has added significant mass to the core throwing muscles. Part of transitioning to the NCAA is adjusting to the standard weight of the item being heaved, or throwing implements, which vary from those at the high school level.
For the women, the implements don’t change. For men, the jump in weight is enough for many to sit out their first year and compete the next four after they've bulked up more.
“It's pretty common for first-year male throwers to be redshirted just because of the weight change from the high school implements to the college implements,” Vanos said. “(In shot put), you go from throwing a 12-pound shot to a 16-pound shot, (in weight throw) a 25-pound weight to a 35-pound weight and (in discus) a 1.6-kilogram disc to a 2-(kilogram) one.”
Vanos said the throwing coach his freshman year, Jermaine Jones, was ultimately responsible for the redshirt decision, which was based on throwing marks that “weren’t up to par yet” and his somewhat “smaller size” back then.
Most of the athletes ranking towards the top of the weight throw leaderboard this indoor season have been competing a while, aside from No. 8 Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan, a true freshman at Ole Miss who edges out No. 9 Vanos by eight-hundredths of a meter. The No. 1 thrower in the nation graduated from high school in 2016, while the No. 2 and No. 3 throwers started competing the same year or just before Vanos.
Five of the top 11 throwers hail from the Big Ten, which Vanos said has historically been “one of the best throws conferences” and impacted his decision to attend Purdue. He didn’t know it on his first visit, but Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, an Olympian and former Boilermaker, was still hanging around the facilities and would serve as a mentor.
“I learned a lot from him, (and) I still do because he still trains here,” Vanos said. “One of the things I remember him telling me was to be a sponge my freshman year.”
Enekwechi claims two program bests in indoor events and is the reason Vanos’ toss was only good for No. 2. His advice was coming from one redshirt to another, and Vanos did his best to heed it.
At the time, Jalil Brewer was “the big thrower” for Purdue. Vanos said although not everyone on the throwing squad looked up to Brewer, he was an example of “what it took” to be competitive at the next level in terms of how he approached practice, competitions and the weight room.
By nature of the sport’s professional landscape and scholarship availability, most track and field events don’t need a fresh wave of recruits every season. Vanos said he was part of one the youngest classes for a while and hasn’t seen many newcomers before this year. This season’s throwing squad is four freshmen, a sophomore and Vanos.
“It's pretty cool to try to mentor these guys,” he said. “I try to teach them things that I figured out so they have that in their arsenal, just in terms of time management, places to go for food even or new things to do every day that'll help. Simple things — like stretching and rolling every day after practice.”
Vanos hasn’t changed much in his training regimen from a weight room perspective the last five years but has started taking the time to do “prehab exercises.” He uses body weight and resistance bands to build strength in smaller muscle groups and stimulate inversion and eversion movements near ligaments to avoid injury.
“I picked up a little bit with kinesiology classes and also just over five years (of) getting weird injuries and kind of (reusing) rehab from those,” Vanos said.
Aside from those changes, he’s on his second throws coach since coming to Purdue, learning Ricardo Page’s “system and way of doing things” the last two years.
“The biggest thing I attribute to Johnny's growth this season is the fact that he's a lot more mature, as well as is a lot more confident,” Coach Page said.
He said the goal with Vanos is to keep training and putting in the work, and they’re confident the results will come.
“We look toward being our best at conference,” Page said. “I think at (Vanos’) best, he’s capable of winning the entire Big Ten (indoor championships). With doing that, he definitely will be at the national championship. He's in a good spot right now.”
Vanos said his goals for this season are to medal at the conference championship meet and qualify for the national one in at least the weight throw. He said he’s always been a stronger indoor thrower and only has the bar set for a multi-event NCAA Regional appearance, and Page thinks it can happen.
“To be honest with you, this year, I think the sky's the limit for him.”