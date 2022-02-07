The Purdue track and field team participated in 10 events at the annual Meyo Invitational, including both 3,000-meter runs, the 400-meter dash and shot put.
The Boilermakers made a short stay in South Bend when they competed in the Meyo Invitational. Thirty-nine teams from across the Big Ten and beyond faced off in Notre Dame’s Loftus Sports Center, hoping to gain valuable experience and competitive wins before facing off in the Big Ten Indoor Championships in late-February.
Sophomore distance runner Caleb Williams took first place in the 3,000-meter with a time of 8:21.22, a new personal best for the dual-sport athlete and a mere 0.4 seconds faster than Marquette freshman Dan Weizeorick. Freshman Brady Yoder finished close behind, taking sixth place with a time of 8:24.66, a season-best for the two-time North Dakota Gatorade Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
Williams improved his time by 14 seconds from the 8:35.24 3,000-meter run at the Badgers Big Ten Midwest Invitational in mid-January. He took 11th place in the race, one that saw three Purdue runners take every podium spot behind a first-place time of 8:09.90 from senior Curtis Eckstein two personal-best finishes from junior John Pieper and freshman Adam Brandt.
Freshman Anne Busse cleared 3.63 meters to place 11th in the women’s pole vault, the first women’s field event for the Boilermakers. Busse scored an average of 3.62 meters in five events this year, going as high as 3.8 in the Jan. 22 Larry Wieczorek Invitational at Iowa. Busse broke her high school’s indoor record with a mark of 3.74 meters last year, earning academic all-state accolades and winning conference and sectional championships for Zionsville Community High School.
Though he couldn’t make a podium finish as he had three times this season in the 4x400 relay event, sophomore Jabari Bryant almost made a personal best in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.92 in South Bend. Bryant finished with a personal record of 48.85 in last year’s Big Ten Indoor championships, taking 18th place in an event where then-junior Brian Faust would place third.
Senior thrower Kelly Cook Jr. threw for 20.50 meters on the first day of competition, good enough for third place in the event and the seventh-best weight throw in Purdue history. The throw beat Cook’s previous record of 20.27 meters, one he set at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational, giving him third place and putting him 0.24 meters behind Purdue junior Johnny Vanos.
Senior Amaya King threw for a mark of 13.00 meters, placing her 23rd in the women’s shot put event. The three-year veteran would make her 24th event appearance in the Meyo Invitational, throwing within 0.63 meters of the 13.63 meters she set on her very first throw as a Boilermaker in the 2019 Fred Wilt Open. She beat her personal best since exclusively competing in shot put events starting in 2020, throwing for 15.89 meters in last year’s Big Ten Indoor Championships.