The Purdue track & field team travels to Champaign, Illinois, this weekend for the 2021 Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championship.
The Boilermakers are coming off an outing in the Big Ten Indiana Invitational in Bloomington that saw three Purdue runners record top-10 times in school history in the 1500 meter race. Senior Joey Humes, freshman Ian Hunter and junior Kyle Griffith recorded the second-, sixth- and eighth-fastest times in school history with times of 3:45.90, 3:47.08 and 3:47.64.
The Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championship is the first event in the Boilermakers' postseason, running from Friday to Sunday. The event is hosted by the University of Illinois and will be run on the Gary R. Wieneke Track at Demirjian Park.
The meet starts at 12:30 p.m. on Friday and is available to watch on BTN+.