The Purdue track & field team earned seven individual top-10 finishes and four Boilermakers set or tied personal-record times on the final day of the Rod McCravy Memorial on Saturday at Nutter Field House in Lexington, Kentucky.
At the two-day meet that included 11 women's and 10 men's ranked teams, the Boilermakers totaled 15 personal-best marks to go along with five scores that ranked in the top-10 in team history.
"We started yesterday with some really good performances, and we carried that through today," head coach Norbert Elliott said. "We are headed in the right direction.
"One of the biggest things I thought out of this meet was that we finished it with good marks and no injuries, so that's huge. We have about a month until the Big Ten Indoor Championships, and you don't want to have any kind of setbacks. So, we had good marks today, came out healthy and now we're ready to go to the next step."
Junior Jalil Brewer posted the top finish for the Boilermakers on Saturday, as he placed third overall in a competitive shot put event. He earned a season-best mark of 19.50 meters. His career-best throw of 19.58 is currently No. 3 in the Purdue record books.
Freshman Ian Hunter also placed in the top five, as he finished in fourth place in the 3,000-meter run. In his collegiate debut in the event, Hunter finished in 8 minutes, 30.69 seconds. Fellow freshman Blake Selm also made his debut in the event and finished 10th overall (8:42.43).
Saturday's action began with the high jump, where sophomore Mackenzie Barrett placed ninth with a jump of 1.61 meters. Freshman Johann Matzal was another Boilermaker who registered a top-10 finish in his collegiate debut in an event. That came in the 800-meter run, where a time of 1:57.80 was good for ninth place.
Sophomore Vivette Green was 10th overall in the 60-meter dash semifinals, thanks to a personal-record-tying time of 7.58 seconds.
Three more personal-bests were set by Purdue runners on Saturday, by junior Madeline Lilly (5:05.35 in the mile), sophomore Tyler Mak (51.00 in the 400-meter) and freshman Jabari Bryant (48.97 in the 400-meter).
The meet concluded with the 4x400 relay. The Boilermaker women finished seventh (3:43.49) and the men were 10th overall (3:15.80).
Purdue competed against 16 teams at this weekend's meet. Eleven women's opponents and 10 men's foes appear in the Preseason Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index, a total that includes four top-14-ranked women's squads and four top-30 men's teams.
On Friday's opening day of competition at Kentucky, senior Samson Colebrooke, sophomores Jessica Bray and Jae'Nisa Heckstall and freshmen Kerris Roberts and Johnny Vanos all posted marks that rank among the top-10 best in school history in their events. Colebrooke led the Boilermakers with two top-four finishes, while Bray placed second overall on pole vault.