The Week One Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index was announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association today, which is highlighted by several Purdue athletes in the season’s first regular-season rankings.
Through the first four weeks of competition, the Boilermaker men are ranked No. 2 in the Great Lakes Region and No. 55 in the country, while the women are No. 3 in the region and No. 60 nationally.
Eleven Boilermakers appear in the individual event rankings, with four based on marks earned this season.
Junior Jalil Brewer is No. 14 nationally in the shot put, thanks to a mark of 19.50 meters earned on Jan. 25 at the Rod McCravy Memorial. Fellow junior Tamar Greene checks in at No. 17 in the triple jump, after a jump of 15.90 meters on Jan. 17 at the Larry Wieczorek Invite.
In the 200-meter run, senior Samson Colebrooke is No. 20 nationally. On Jan. 24, he finished in 20.88 seconds, the third-fastest time in school history and the fastest by a Boilermaker in the event since 2014.
Senior Rebecca Coan checks in at No. 26 in the Pentathlon, thanks to a mark of 3,851 earned on Jan. 10 at the Gene Edmonds Memorial Invite. The score is the fifth-best in program history, as Coan became the fifth Boilermaker to eclipse 3,800 points in the event in team history and the first since 2001.
Seven other Purdue student-athletes appear in this week’s rankings based on scores earned in previous seasons:
Senior Janae’ Moffitt: No. 8, High Jump.
Senior Jah Strange: No. 12, Triple Jump.
Junior Waseem Williams: No. 13, 60m.
Senior Jaret Carpenter: No. 14, 500m.
Colebrooke: No. 23, 60m.
Junior Samara Miller: No. 32, 400m.
Junior Brian Faust: No. 34, 400m.
This weekend, the Boilermakers head south to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Razorback Invitational, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Competition at the Randal Tyson Track Center is slated to begin at 1:25 p.m. on Friday and 12:25 p.m. on Saturday.
Purdue is coming off a weekend in Lexington, Kentucky, at the Rod McCravy Memorial. On Friday’s opening day of competition, Colebrooke, sophomores Jessica Bray and Jae’Nisa Heckstall and freshmen Kerris Roberts and Johnny Vanos all posted marks that rank among the top-10-best in school history in their events. Colebrooke led the Boilermakers with two top-four finishes, while Bray placed second overall on pole vault. Saturday saw Purdue post seven individual top-10 finishes while setting or tying four personal-best marks.