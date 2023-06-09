The Purdue track & field team’s 4x400 relay earned a top-20 finish at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas, on Thursday night.
According to a news release, the Boilermakers placed 20th overall in the semifinals of the women’s 4x400 under the lights on a hot day at Texas’ Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium.
With the result, junior K'Ja Talley, senior Saran Kouyeth, junior Cierra Williams and freshman Jaylie Lohmeyer will be bestowed with honorable mention All-America accolades by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Purdue crossed the finish line with a time of 3:36.80 to register the 20th-place finish on Thursday night.
Kouyeth and Talley both earned their fourth career All-America honor as they raced at their third NCAA Championships. Williams collected her third career All-America accolade at her third national championships, and Lohmeyer made her NCAA debut in Austin.
The awards come after the foursome won a Big Ten bronze medal in the event last month and ran the fifth-fastest time in school history in April at the Texas Relays, also at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
On Wednesday to open the championships, the men’s 4x100 relay ran the No. 3-fastest time in the Purdue record books to place 21st overall. The Boilermakers also are represented this week by sophomore Praise Aniamaka, who competes on Friday in the triple jump at 9:10 p.m. Eleven athletes made the trip to Texas, where they qualified as one of 24 entries in their events.
Fans unable to cheer on the Boilermakers in person on Friday can follow along with live results and watch all of the action live on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Coverage on ESPN2 begins at 9 p.m. ET, and non-running events will feature a dedicated live stream on ESPN+. Additional championships information, including tickets and the complete schedule, is available at TexasSports.com and NCAA.com.
The NCAA Championships feature 24 entries in each event, 12 who qualified from the NCAA East Prelims and 12 from the west. Aniamaka, the 4x100 and the 4x400 all earned national championships berths in Jacksonville, Florida, from May 24 to 27.