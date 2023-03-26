In the lush, green landscape of Raleigh, North Carolina, the Purdue track and field team was represented by two runners on the second day of the Raleigh Relays.
Junior Payne Turney and sophomore Emma Squires raced in the 1,500-meter event Friday, as well as closing out the weekend with the 800-meter event on Saturday.
Turney placed 106th with a 4:34.44 time in the 1,500, and Squires placed 111th with 4:35.01. Both were making their outdoor season debuts alongside nearly 200 runners in the 1,500.
Caleb Williams and Nathan Walker left their mark by clocking personal-record times on opening day.
Williams started the day with a collegiate-best time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, registering a 9:08.77 finish. His performance, which surpassed his prior record by six seconds, awarded him a 32nd overall rank in the field of 71 runners.
Four Boilermakers competed in the 5,000-meter, with Walker leading the charge at 52nd among 223 runners. His feat of clocking a new personal best by over eight seconds, recording a time of 14:13.15, catapulted him to the forefront of the race.
His teammate, budding sophomore Brady Yoder, dived into his first-ever collegiate outdoor 5,000, finishing 105th with a 14:30.19 record.
Meanwhile, fifth-year John Pieper finished 144th with 14:41.89, while junior Alex Frey clocked in at 15:12.66, finishing 199th in the field.
On the final day of the Raleigh Relays, Turney and Squires took to the Paul Derr Track to run the 800-meter race.
Squires finished 71st overall in the event, clocking in with a personal best at 2:13.73. Her display was closely followed by Turney, who finished in 70th place with a time of 2:13.69.
Squires and Turney were two of over 120 runners who took part in the event.
The Boilermakers are scheduled to take part in a trio of meets next weekend. The team will travel to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Relays from Wednesday to Saturday, and the Bobcat Invitational from Thursday to Saturday in San Marcos, Texas, while also taking part in the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational from Friday to Saturday in Cincinnati.