Fifth-year senior Curt Eckstein ran the second-fastest 10,000-meter time in Purdue track & field history to lead the Boilermakers at the Raleigh Relay in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday night.
Eckstein's top-10 time was one of three personal-best marks Purdue recorded Friday night at North Carolina State's Paul Derr Track & Field Facility. Two more ran in their first collegiate outdoor meet as nine Boilermakers raced in the event.
A time of 28:54.93 moves Eckstein up to No. 2 in the record books as he finished 17th overall. His time was the fastest since 2015 and just behind Matt McClintock's record of 28:54.77.
Also in the 10,000-meter, sophomore Blake Selm ran a personal-best time of 30:07.92 to place 76th and sophomore Alec Fleming was 97th in 30:38.98.
In the 5,000-meter, sophomore Emma Tate set a new collegiate-best time, as she finished in 16:36.02, 43rd overall. Freshmen Ellie Tate and Emma Squires made their collegiate outdoor debuts on Friday, and they were joined by sophomore Payne Turney in the 1,500m. Tate led the way with a time of 4:29.49 to finish 69th, and Turney crossed the finish line in 4:33.57 to place 103rd. Squires' time of 4:35.97 saw her finish 123rd.
On Thursday, junior John Pieper ran the 5,000m in 14:22.99 to place 77th overall. Purdue competed in four total events on Thursday and Friday, as the Raleigh Relays featured 150 teams at the three-day event.
The Boilermakers return to action next weekend with a pair of meets. Part of the team travels to Gainesville, Florida, for the Florida Relays from March 31 to April 2, while the rest of the squad will compete in Cincinnati at the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational from April 1 to 2.