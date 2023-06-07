The Purdue track & field team will conclude the season this week at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas, from Wednesday through Saturday.
The Boilermakers are represented by athletes in three events: sophomore Praise Aniamaka in the triple jump, the men’s 4x100 relay and the women’s 4x400 relay. Eleven athletes have made the trip to Texas’ Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium for the national championship meet, where they qualified as one of 24 entries in their events, according to a news release.
The championships begin on Wednesday with Purdue’s first event, the 4x100 semifinal, at 7:32 p.m. ET.
The 4x400 semifinal is set for Thursday at 11:48 p.m. ET.
On Friday, the 4x100 final is at 9:02 p.m. ET before Aniamaka competes in the triple jump final at 9:10 p.m. ET.
The 4x400 final will conclude the four-day meet on Saturday, at 11:21 p.m. ET.
Fans can follow along with live results and watch the action live on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Coverage on ESPN2 begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Non-running events will feature a dedicated live stream on ESPN+.
Additional championships information, including tickets and the complete schedule, is available at TexasSports.com and NCAA.com.