The Purdue Boilermakers earned their second ranked win of the season and their third dual win in four matchups after taking down down the No. 16 Minnesota Golden Gophers 18-14 in Holloway Gymnasium.
The wrestlers competed at Purdue's annual "Senior night," which is dedicated to celebrating Purdue's outgoing seniors and their contributions to Boilermaker wrestling. The Boilers reflected on head coach Tony Ersland's third and fourth recruiting classes and the mark they will leave on Purdue wrestling history after their last match.
Three seniors competed in Sunday's matchup, going 1-2 against their opponents in what may be one of their final matches with Purdue wrestling. 125 pound senior Devin Schroder won a decisive victory over No. 13 sophomore Patrick McKee, winning 7-5 in a match that gave Schroder his first ever win over McKee.
Lyon and Penola both fell to their opponents, Lyon, in yet another close loss decided at the final buzzer and Penola in a literal fall to Minnesota heavyweight Gable Stevenson.
Stevenson, a Tokyo olympic gold medalist who recently signed a name, image and likeness deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, won in a 16-4 tech fall over senior Michael Woulfe to score Minnesota's final points of the dual. Stevenson is 20-0 against common opponents, according to Wrestlestat, reflecting his ability to outscore his opponents 42-4 in the Tokyo Olympic Trials.
Last year's senior night was celebrated with videos of the the 10 graduating seniors' friends and family telling them how proud they were. Several took a moment to wipe their tears before joining their coaches on the mat for a group picture.
157 pound junior Kendall Coleman said he was grateful for each senior's willingness to take him under their wing and show him the ins and outs of Big Ten wrestling in a 2021 interview. He said their advice proved invaluable to his growth, development and adjustment to one of the toughest conferences in college wrestling.
Purdue will travel to Evanston this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in their final regular season matchup. The dual will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.