Purdue ventured into Cornhusker territory this weekend for the team’s 102nd appearance in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships where they placed 10th out of 14 teams.
The Boilermakers (10-5, 4-4 Big Ten) were one of three conference teams tied for sixth entering the meet.
Senior 125-pound Devin Schroder, who made his way to back-to-back finals in the 2020 and 2021 Big Ten Championships, got things started for the Boilers in his division on Saturday. Schroder won by decision in the first and second rounds but faltered in the semifinals to an undefeated Michigan Nick Suriano.
Schroder was forced to take sixth place in his weight division after medically forfeiting the consolation semifinals to Minnesota’s Patrick McKee, who Schroder already beat by decision in regular season play.
Also coming in at sixth overall in his division and earning eight points for his team was junior 197-pound Thomas Penola. After winning his first round match against a Maryland opponent, Penola lost by decision to Michigan State’s Cam Caffey for the second time this season.
In the consolation bracket, Penola won two matches in a row over Minnesota and Rutgers by decision, before losing to Michigan’s Patrick Brucki in the semifinals.
Purdue junior Kendall Coleman claimed sixth in the 157-pound division and earned his team 9 points with the help of a major decision victory over Maryland’s Lucas Cordio in the first round.
After losing to Nebraska in the second, Coleman battled his way through the consolation bracket with two wins by decision over Indiana and Wisconsin before falling to Penn State’s Brady Berge in the semifinals.
Purdue’s remaining 10.5 points were earned by freshman Matt Ramos, senior Parker Filius and senior Michael Woulfe. who were the only other Purdue wrestlers to win a match against their respective opponents.
Ramos and Filius both won their first round matches but lost by major decision in the second. The two wrestlers won a match in the consolation bracket to find themselves in a bout for seventh in their respective weight classes. Ramos won his match against Minnesota’s Jake Gliva; however, Filius was defeated by Northwestern’s Frankie Tal-shahar.
Any victory in the consolation bracket guarantees a half point towards the team’s total, which Woulfe managed for his team after settling the score with Indiana’s Jacob Bullock, who got the better of the Purdue wrestler earlier in the season.
The Boilermakers are guaranteed to send four wrestlers to the NCAA Championships in Detroit next week — Coleman, Penola, Ramos and Schroeder — and hope to get at-large bids for Nijenhuis, Filius and Woulfe, who all had solid regular season performances.