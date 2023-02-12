The Boilermakers struggled on Senior Day, with their only two wins being Northwestern forfeits.
Purdue wrestling (4-11, 0-8 Big Ten) picked up its eighth straight conference dual loss, falling 30-12 to No. 14 Northwestern (7-3, 5-3). The Boilermakers finished the dual season winless in the Big Ten.
The dual began with two early forfeits from Northwestern in Purdue’s Matt Ramos’ and Parker Filius’ matches, giving the Boilermakers an early 12-3 lead.
“We didn’t see that (the forfeits) necessarily coming, but when you get down to the end of the long Big Ten season in this physical sport, it’s not an uncommon thing to have guys in and out of the lineup,” head coach Tony Ersland said.
The Wildcats quickly fought back after the forfeits, winning the next two matches and tying the score at 12-12 heading into the break.
“The fact that we didn’t insert ourselves enough into these matches just leaves me not happy,” Ersland said. “We had an opportunity, and we didn’t make the most of it.”
Senior Brennan Doyle got the start over Kendall Coleman at 157 pounds on senior day. Doyle found himself in a hole early and could not come back, he lost on a 17-1 tech fall to No. 11 Trevor Chumbley.
Coach Ersland said the Boilermakers had a few new guys in the starting lineup today to keep everyone healthy.
“It’s at the end of the year, keeping guys healthy to get to the Big Ten and NCAA championships is always what’s the most important thing in our sport,” Ersland said. “Getting everybody to the NCAA and Big Ten championships in the best shape possible was kind of the goal.”
Purdue honored its five seniors, Brennan Doyle, Thomas Penola, Kendall Coleman, Kooper Loehr and Parker Filius, who all wrestled in their final home dual as Boilermakers on Senior Day.
“You love them because you spend as much time with them as you do your own family when you’re in season, so just really proud of these kids,” Ersland said.
Maryland
The Terrapins (9-7, 1-6) trailed the Boilermakers by 8 points with two matches to go, still holding out hope for the team’s first win since 2016. Maryland responded with a quick pin at 197-pounds to bring the outcome of the dual down to the final match.
Maryland’s heavyweight, slated for the final match, was an eighth-year wrestler who’d been around the program long enough to remember the team’s last win in the 2015-16 season.
Purdue’s 285-pounder, Hayden Copass, a redshirt freshman with several conference dual wins in his first season, kept their match close after an early takedown but ultimately lost 3-2, along with the team.
The Boilers got off to a strong start early, winning four of the first five matches before the half. Purdue’s three ranked wrestlers were all in that first five, and each won their respective match.
Purdue’s No. 3 at 125-pounds, Matt Ramos, provided Purdue with a win to start the match, just missing out on a major decision. Dustin Norris and No. 13 Parker Filius followed suit to put the team up 9-0 before dropping a major at 149 in the next match.
No. 6 Kendall Coleman skipped the decision process and sent everyone to the locker a few minutes early after picking up the pin at the 2:23 mark of the first period. With an entire half of the dual remaining, Purdue led 15-4.
Maryland picked up back-to-back wins to start the second half, bringing the team within 5 points. Purdue’s Ben Vanadia led 5-1 headed into the third round of the 184-pound match, which he eventually won, but was unable to stretch out his lead for bonus points.
The subsequent 8-point lead proved not enough to stave off the Terps, who managed the necessary nine points in two matches to win the dual soon after.
The Boilermakers will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the Big Ten Championships on March 4.