The Purdue wrestling squad dropped three places in this week’s National Wrestling Coaches’ Association poll, Purdue Athletics announced in a statement Tuesday.
The NWCA poll, released every Tuesday, currently has the Boilers (1-2) at 19th in the country. Heading into last weekend, the team was the No. 16 squad in the poll.
The Boilers dropped matches against then-No. 10 Illinois and then-No. 22 Wisconsin on Friday and Sunday, respectively, a week after a strong opener against then-No. 21 Northwestern. In this week’s poll the Illini (4-0) rose to No. 9 and the Badgers (1-2) jumped the Boilers to land at No. 18.
Ten of the 14 Big Ten teams are currently ranked in the 25-team NWCA poll, with three in the top five. Purdue is the third-lowest ranked of conference opponents, above No. 20 Rutgers and No. 23 Michigan State.
Northwestern is currently in the unranked but “receiving votes” section of the poll with 18, having dropped out of the poll after losses to unranked Nebraska and Maryland teams this past weekend.
Purdue returns to the mat this weekend against Rutgers and No. 15 Minnesota in Piscataway, New Jersey. Both matches will begin at 10 a.m.