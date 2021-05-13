Purdue wrestling's 2021 recruiting class received two top 25 ratings this week from different wrestling analysis groups.
InterMat ranked the class at No. 20 and MatScouts ranked it at No. 22. All five signees earned top-200 national rankings from MatScouts, according to a news release from Purdue.
This ranked class is head coach Tony Ersland's sixth-ranked in seven years, but it is Ersland's first to have all five recruits ranked above 200. The highest ranked incomer, Stoney Buell from Michigan, was ranked No. 74. Ben Vanadia and Dustin Norris from Ohio took the No. 90 and No. 94 spots. Hayden Filipovich ended the season at No. 174, and Tristan Ruhlman rounds out the class at No. 198.
Of the five wrestlers, four are coming into Purdue with state championships under their belts, according to the release. Vanadia was unable to participate in the Ohio state tournament due to an injury.