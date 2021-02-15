The No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers took a commanding 21-12 victory over the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans in their final road dual of the season after a string of Boilermaker victories put them in a lead they would never relinquish.
The match looked to begin in the Spartans’ (2-3) favor, as No. 11 125-pound junior Rayvon Foley overwhelmed No. 8 senior Devin Schroder in the dual’s first match with quick, precise attacks early on.
Foley’s ability to strike first and escape Schroder’s holds gave Foley the riding time and defensive pins needed to keep an early lead while limiting Schroder’s ability to make try and make a comeback victory.
The match would end in an 10-4 Foley victory, putting the Spartans at a 3-0 advantage early in the dual.
The match’s momentum shifted toward the Boilers as 133-pound freshman Jake Rundell took a decisive victory over freshman Jordan Hamdan, breaking Hamdan’s defense after a scoreless first period.
Though Hamdan gained an escape point in the second period, Rundell earned five unanswered points on his way to a 5-1 victory, keeping the clamps on Hamdan and ensuring he never had the ability to escape for the rest of the match.
Purdue used its newfound momentum to win the next three matches by an average of 9 points, a run highlighted by a 15 point victory from 141-pound junior Parker Filius over Spartan junior Jaden Enriquez.
Several takedowns and escapes gave Filius the ability to control the match’s tempo, scoring 11 straight points before Enriquez was able to score his first and ultimately ending the match 15-1.
Michigan State was able to take two matches of its own late into the dual with victories over 165-pound freshman Gerrit Nijenhuis and 174-pound freshman Emil Soehnlen, putting the score within 6 and the Spartans in striking distance for the first time in the match.
A win from 184-pound senior Max Lyon over No. 14 sophomore Layne Malczewski all but sealed the victory for Purdue despite a close Spartan victory over 197-pound freshman Thomas Penola, giving the Boilers their first ranked victory since they beat then-No. 20 Rutgers on their home floor.