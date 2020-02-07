No. 14 Purdue wrestling lost 31-9 to No. 4 Nebraska tonight at Mackey Arena.
Junior Devin Schroder started the dual off with a 8-2 win over Nebraska’s Alex Thomsen. Schroder was close to scoring a major decision, but ran out of time at the end of the third period.
Purdue suffered a major setback at 133-pounds as freshman Travis Ford-Melton was pinned by No. 13 Ridge Lovett.
The Boilers fired back at 141-pounds with a 6-1 win for sophomore Parker Filius. Filius had some mean attacks on top, but couldn’t quite get his opponent to his back. Nebraska’s usual starter at 141, Chad Red Jr., did not weigh in for the event, so Filius was wrestling a backup.
Junior Griffin Parriott dropped a tough match to Collin Purinton. Parriott got to some good offensive positions, but was punished in nearly all of them, unable to score until the end of the match.
Kendall Coleman was forced to injury default after a collision with his opponent's head. There were two such collisions in the match, but no rule violations were called by the referees. Coleman walked off the mat for concussion protocol, and did not return.
Purdue’s Dylan Lydy got a big win over rival Mikey Labriola in what many considered to be the marquee matchup of the night. The match was tied 1-1 going into the third period, but Lydy scored two takedowns to widen the gap and win his final home match as a Boilermaker. Labriola knocked Lydy out of the NCAA tournament last year.
Max Lyon and Jared Florell gave their all, but couldn’t prevail over their ranked Nebraska opponents.
Thomas Penola put up a huge comeback against Nebraska senior David Jensen, but the point differential was just too far apart. Jensen looked significantly bigger than Penola, and was able to score big points in the first period as well as prevent Penola from getting away. In the third period, Penola came out fighting and pushed the pace of the match, scoring three takedowns. He also forced two stalling points from Jensen. The match ended 12-8.
Purdue returns to the mats next Sunday against Illinois. The Boilermakers need a road victory in order to have a winning Big Ten record. Illinois is unranked, but put up an upset against No. 8 Northwestern last Sunday.