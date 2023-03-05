Purdue wrestling finished ninth overall out of 14 teams at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships over the weekend as the only participating team not ranked in the top 25 of college wrestling this season.
Boilermakers secured four automatic bids for the NCAA tournament in two weeks. Given the difficulty of the conference’s wrestling landscape, which featured three of the current top five teams in Division I, most weight classes in the conference will send over half of their wrestlers to the national competition.
The Big Ten is guaranteed about eight bids per weight. Only the most competitive conferences are allocated automatic bids, and the Big Ten claims over 30% of them.
Kendall Coleman was the first Boilermaker to secure an NCAA bid on Saturday with two straight wins in the first session. Coleman’s weight is one of the most competitive or forgiving of the classes, depending how you look at it, given the 10 available spots at 157 pounds.
After the first day, Purdue secured three more individual bids through Matt Ramos, Parker Filius and Hayden Copass.
Ramos opened the tournament with a technical fall over his 125-pound Ohio State opponent. Prior to the second round, which he lost by major decision, Ramos’ only conference loss this season was to Iowa’s Spencer Lee, the No. 1 wrestler at 125 pounds.
He righted the ship later that night, cleaning up the consolation bracket in bonus-point fashion. He picked up a major decision in the first consolation match and won by pin in the next.
On Sunday, he picked up the last two wins necessary to secure third place.
Filius entered the tournament as a No. 8 seed in the conference but took fifth overall after fighting through the comeback bracket. His only two losses over the weekend were to the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.
Copass, the fourth and only other Boiler to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, finished seventh overall. He entered as a No. 10 seed and only faced off against opponents ranked higher.
Dustin Norris lost his first match of the tournament but fought his way through the consolation bracket with a pair of wins usually worth 6 points. Norris found himself in the running for ninth place — the last automatic bid for his weight — but fell just short to his Wisconsin opponent.