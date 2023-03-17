Purdue’s Matt Ramos has earned a spot in the NCAA finals at 125-pounds after pinning top-ranked Spencer Lee in the semifinals on Friday night.
Ramos, ranked No. 4 overall, snapped No. 1 Lee’s 58-match winning streak and ended his pursuit of a fourth national title in a match that will go down as one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Wrestling history.
Ramos and Lee clashed earlier in the season on Jan. 8 to kick off the Boilers’ conference-dual opener. Then, Ramos held a commanding 8-2 lead over the 125-pound Hawkeye but was pinned as was expiring first, giving Lee his 45th consecutive win at the time.
This time around, on the national stage, Ramos once again led Lee but fell behind late in the third. Down 7-5 with 40 seconds remaining in the match, Ramos made a move, flipping his opponent for the reversal and tying the score.
Lee struggled as the clock wound down, and with a single second left in regulation, Ramos heard the whistle signifying the win by fall.
In an interview with ESPN, Ramos said he’s been preparing for a big moment like this all-season long.
“We train for this every day. Spencer (Lee) is the guy to beat at 125,” Ramos said. “I’ve been working for that. He’s been in my head every single day.”
Ramos will face No. 2 Patrick Glory of Princeton in the finals Saturday night. Glory defeated Nebraska’s No. 3 Liam Cronin in the semifinals on Friday.