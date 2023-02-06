The Boilermakers were unable to come back from the 16-0 deficit they fell into.
Purdue wrestling (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten) lost its sixth-straight conference dual, this time to No. 10 Nebraska to the tune of 22-12. The Boilers have yet to pick up a win in-conference, but have faced only top-25 opponents.
“Especially for our young guys, where it’s their first time through the grind, you’ve got to keep things in perspective and know that you’re still learning, you’re still growing,” Head Coach Tony Ersland said. “It might not feel like it because you know, we’re on the short end of the stick as far as wins and losses go, but that experience will pay off if you keep your eye … on the goal.”
The Boilermakers, already a team reliant on youth, have also struggled with injuries throughout the season and have put 10 different redshirt freshman in the starting lineup at some point this year. One of those redshirt freshmen, Jaden Reynolds, picked up his first career dual win in dramatic fashion.
The 149-pound Reynolds faced Nebraska’s Blake Cushing and went down early in the match by two points. Reynolds escaped twice to tie the match at the start of the third round and held Cushing to a stalemate for the remainder, forcing a final sudden victory round. With one shoulder pressed into the mat and facing defeat, Reynolds reversed the position on Cushing and got on top to secure the takedown and the win.
“He was in a tough spot and he didn’t give up,” Ersland said. “He kept working for position and so he went from being a spot where you thought maybe he’s gonna get scored on and lose the match, and he just never gave in and he kept working and found a way to finish.”