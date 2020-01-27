The Purdue wrestling team beat No. 22 Rutgers 20-18 in a hard-fought dual Sunday.
It was the second of two road wins for the Boilers, who faced Maryland in College Park on Friday.
Purdue (11-2, 4-1 Big Ten) managed a lead as the match began, but Rutgers (8-4, 3-3) quickly caught up. After that, the two teams battled back and forth, with neither team holding on to the lead for long, until No. 5 Purdue senior Christian Brunner was injured. Rutgers had the lead going into the last match of the day, when sophomore Parker Filius was able to take the match into overtime.
Filius took down Rutgers freshman JoJo Aragona in overtime during the 141 lbs. match after an intense scramble. His win pushed the Boilers just ahead of the Scarlet Knights to secure the victory.
This win came after Rutgers managed a 6-point lead over Purdue due to an injury default. Brunner went down in the third period of the 197 lbs. match after twisting his knee when Rutgers graduate student Jordan Pagano attempted a takedown. Pagano landed on top of Brunner out of bounds. Brunner was unable to finish the match and was helped off the floor.
Through wins in two of three overtime matches, the Boilermakers were able to secure a victory to cap off their weekend on the road.
Purdue wrestling defeated Maryland (2-11, 0-5) in a 37-4 road win on Friday.
The meet started strong and finished stronger, with Brunner and redshirt freshman Thomas Penola earning falls in the final two matches of the night.
Junior Devin Schroder got the dual going with a second-period 18-0 tech fall. A series of tilts, Schroder’s signature move, ran the score up quickly. Schroder is known for his technical falls, and currently holds the third most in the NCAA.
Another match of interest came from senior Dylan Lydy. The Boilermaker wears a shoulder brace, which the Maryland crowd found interesting. One particular member of the crowd shouted “his shoulders are falling off.”
Lydy has been a consistent winner of low-scoring matches; he is 6-0 in overtime this season. This time, Lydy pushed for bonus points and found them by scoring five takedowns. These, combined with an escape and riding time, brought the match to a clean 12-4 major decision.
Maryland’s lone win came from sophomore Kyle Cochran over Purdue sophomore Tanner Webster.
Last year, the Terrapins were able to take three bouts. While Purdue’s success this season has been mostly attributed to high individual rankings from Boilers like Lydy and Brunner, the rest of the lineup appears to have grown with them.