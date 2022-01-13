Purdue wrestling returns to West Lafayette to continue its conference play against Michigan State at home after splitting the weekend against Nebraska and Iowa.
The Boilermakers (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) narrowly secured a top ten win over Nebraska (3-1), 18 to 15, to begin its Big Ten schedule. Purdue continued the weekend on the road, making the trip to Iowa City to take on then-No. 1 Iowa (8-0). Ultimately, the Hawkeyes came out on top and won 36-4 over Purdue.
“I think we underachieved in how we competed against Iowa,” head coach Tony Ersland said. “I’m not even talking about a win and a loss.
“I just think how we competed in general, we looked a little sluggish in that dual.”
The Boilermakers only points came from 133-pound redshirt freshman Matt Ramos’ win against Jesse Ybarra.
“I always like to look at what I can improve on and I always have individual talks with my coaches to see what I can improve on,” Ramos said.
“Reflecting from Nebraska and Iowa, it’s been pretty much just moving my feet and attacking all that time.”
The win over then-No. 9 Nebraska was enough to bump the Boilers up three spots in the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll to No. 12, the highest ranking Purdue has earned in 23 years.
Ersland is not worried about the team losing momentum now that they have moved up. Instead, he wants to see what else the team can do and how far they can move up in the rankings.
“Let’s not worry about 12,” Ersland said. “Let’s see how good we can be. How good can this team be?”
The Boilermakers have not had a home dual since November. They will open the conference season at home against Michigan State. The Spartans are not currently ranked, but did receive 17 votes in the NWCA poll.
“I’m super pumped to be back in Holloway,” Ersland said.
The Boilers open the home conference season at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Holloway Gymnasium. Admission is free. The dual will be streamed on BTN+.