The No. 16 Purdue wrestling team dropped two meets against No. 22 Wisconsin and No. 10 Illinois by a total of 10 points this weekend.
In a tightly contested match, No. 3 125-pound senior Devin Schroder and Illinois’ No. 15 sophomore Justin Cardani used their strength and experience to push each other around and off the mat. While they both put up a valiant effort, they left the first two periods scoreless, leaving it down to one final period to determine the winner of arguably the biggest match of the meet.
After finding a way to post and escape a hold from Cardani, Schroder managed to score a stalling point in the match’s final seconds, securing his victory and putting him at 2-0 in the season.
Two freshmen in the 165-pound group, freshman Gerrit Nijenhuis and Illini freshman Luke Odom made their season debuts during Friday’s meet.
Both wrestlers wrestled defensively for most of the match, with just 3 points scored from both wrestlers after the first period. Nijenhuis and Odom exchanged pins throughout the two periods, with Nijenhuis finishing the period with over three minutes of riding time while cutting Illinois’s lead to just 2 points.
With just a 1 point lead against the Illini, the Boilers relied on 285-pound, senior Jamarcus Grant to hold off No 6. sophomore Luke Luffman and seal a comeback win.
While Grant was able to keep it close for the first two minutes of the first period, Luffman found a weakness in Grant’s defense and pulled the Illini up by two with a takedown.
Luffman would go on to use throws and pulls to keep Grant from pulling out any kind of offensive production and sealing a win against the Illini.
Illinois starts the season off 4-0 with a narrow 19-17 win over the Boilermakers.
The Boilers hoped to stay ranked after completing matchups with three ranked opponents. They continued their Big Ten schedule with a double-header against the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday.
The first match of the day started with a duel of 149-pound sophomores in Purdue’s Alec White and Wisconsin’s Drew Scharenbrock.
Sharenbrock came out of the neutral stance with physicality and aggressiveness, pinning White on three separate occasions in just one minute of match play.
Despite an extra flurry of aggressiveness from White, the match ended with Sharenbrock on top with a 9-4 victory, giving Wisconsin its first win of the night.
Purdue looked to the No. 5 ranked 157-pound sophomore Kendall Coleman to even the score and give the Boilers a fighting chance in the match. He faced Wisconsin junior Garrett Model.
In a tightly contested match, Model came close to pulling off an upset against Coleman after several takedowns and several minutes of riding time, falling 14-10 against Coleman.
While the meet stayed close at 10-9 after four matches, Wisconsin went on to score 13 unanswered points in three matches against the Boilermakers to run the final score up to 22-10, one of their biggest deficits of the season.
The Badgers sealed the match with a stunning upset in the 125-pound round, as sophomore Eric Barnett pinned Schroder in 6:29, giving the Badgers 6 extra points and rocketing their lead up to 8.
Purdue looks to find its footing in the Big Ten conference against its first unranked opponents Rutgers and Minnesota next weekend. Purdue will face both teams on Sunday in the Rutgers Athletic Center.