The No. 17 Purdue wrestling team made the most of its final regular-season road trip of 2021, taking 6-of-10 matches at No. 22 Michigan State in a 21-12 victory over the Spartans.
Senior Max Lyonpicked up the signature win of the night, downing No. 9 Layne Malczewski 6-1 at 184 pounds, while junior Parker Filius and senior Griffin Parriott put up bonus points as Purdue improved to 3-5 overall.
Joining Lyon, Filius and Parriott in the win column were freshman Jacob Rundell, sophomore Kendall Coleman and senior Jamarcus Grant, all winning by decision to shore up the team victory, Purdue's eighth straight over the Spartans.
MSU grabbed the early momentum with a 10-4 decision for No. 12 Rayvon Foley over 10th-ranked Purdue senior Devin Schroder at 125, but the tide would swing back the Boilermakers' way in a strong fashion. Rundell started a charge of four straight Purdue wins, earning his first career varsity dual victory with a 5-1 decision over No. 29 Jordan Hamden at 133. After a strong ride in the second period, Rundell did all his scoring in the third, posting an escape, a takedown a stalling point and a riding-time point.
The Boilermakers revved the engines at 141 and 149 as Filius and Parriott posted back-to-back bonus points to extend the lead. Filius scored often and early, rolling up a 19-2 technical fall over Jaden Enriquez, while Parriott had a huge third period on his way to an 11-2 major decision over Peyton Omania.
Coleman, ranked seventh in the nation at 157, rallied late to takeout 25th-ranked, upstart freshman Chase Saldate, scoring in overtime for a 6-4 sudden victory. Saldate struck first, scoring a takedown to take a 3-1 lead in the third, but Coleman escaped and responded with a takedown of his own, leading to a 4-4 tie at the end of regulation. Coleman got on his offense quick in the extra period, needing about 20 seconds to score and seal the win, pushing Purdue's lead to 15-3 at the halfway mark.
MSU answered with late victories at 165 and 174, getting a takedown in the final 20 seconds for a 3-1 win for No. 20 Jake Tucker over Purdue freshman Gerrit Nijenhuis, and then scoring in sudden victory to see No. 16 Drew Hughes edge Emil Soehnlen.
Lyon responded in a big way at 184 pounds, picking up his third top-10 victory of the season as he led wire-to-wire over Malczewski. After an insane first period scramble, Lyon quickly scored after a restart, taking a 2-1 lead into the second after a locked hands call. Lyon rode Malczewski out in the second and then got to a third-period reversal before riding him out again, piling up 4:08 of riding time in the win.
Purdue sophomore Thomas Penola had an impressive performance against No. 4 Cameron Caffey at 197 pounds, but came up short in a 9-7 decision. Penola scored two takedowns in the second to take a 4-3 lead, and escaped to start the third to make it 5-3, but Caffey took Penola down to his back and picked up six to score the decisive points. Penola reversed Caffey late, but couldn't cover the final difference as MSU cut Purdue's lead to 18-12 going into the final match.
Heavyweight was a low-scoring affair as MSU's Christian Rebottaro held a 1-0 lead late in the third period after an escape to start the second. Grant reversed Rebottaro to his back and picked up four points to secure his first win of the season and finish off the team victory.
Purdue (2-5) finishes its season Monday Feb. 22, live on the Big Ten Network as it hosts Indiana in Holloway Gymnasium at 8 p.m. ET.
Final Results
No. 17 Purdue 21 - No. 22 Michigan State 12
125: No. 12 Rayvon Foley (MSU) def. No. 10 Devin Schroder (PUR), D 10-4
133: Jacob Rundell (PUR) def. No. 29 Jordan Hamden (MSU), D 5-1
141: No. 27 Parker Filius (PUR) def. Jaden Enriquez (MSU), TF 19-2 (6:10)
149: No. 13 Griffin Parriott (PUR) def. Peyton Omania (MSU), MD 11-2
157: No. 7 Kendall Coleman (PUR) def. No. 25 Chase Saldate (MSU), SV 6-4
165: No. 20 Jake Tucker (MSU) def. Gerrit Nijenhuis (PUR), D 3-1
174: No. 16 Drew Hughes (MSU) def. Emil Soehnlen (PUR), SV 4-2
184: No. 18 Max Lyon (PUR) def. No. 9 Layne Malczewski (MSU), D 6-1
197: No. 4 Cameron Caffey (MSU) def. No. 21 Thomas Penola (PUR), D 9-7
285: Jamarcus Grant (PUR) def. Christian Rebottaro (MSU), D 4-2
EXTRA MATCHES
157: Cooper Noehre (PUR) def. Nathan Atienza (MSU), D 8-3
165: Caleb Fish (MSU) def. Hayden Lohrey (PUR), SV2 4-2
141: Matt Santos (MSU) def. Michael Leveille (PUR), Fall 1:41
149: Trey Kruse (PUR) def. Jackson Renicker (MSU), MD 12-3
184: Macartney Parkinson (PUR) def. Wyatt Cool (MSU), MD 10-1
285: Dorian Keys (PUR) def. Nicholas Cooper (MSU), D 4-0
157: Cooper Noehre (PUR) def. Skylar Crespo (MSU), D 8-1
165: Hayden Lohrey (PUR) def. Miles Hoey (MSU), D 7-3