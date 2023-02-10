Purdue and Maryland entered Friday’s match as the only teams in the Big Ten yet to pick up a conference win this season.
The Terrapins (9-7, 1-6 Big Ten) trailed the Boilermakers (4-10, 0-7) by 8 points with two matches to go, still holding out hope for the team's first win since 2016. Maryland responded with a quick pin at 197-pounds to bring the outcome of the dual down to the final match.
Maryland’s heavyweight, slated for the final match, was an eighth-year wrestler who’d been around the program long enough to remember the team’s last win in the 2015-16 season.
Purdue’s 285-pounder, Hayden Copass, a redshirt freshman with several conference dual wins in his first season, kept their match close after an early takedown but ultimately lost 3-2, along with the team.
The Boilers got off to a strong start in the early going, winning four of the first five matches before the half. Purdue’s three ranked wrestlers were all in that first five, and each won their respective match.
Purdue’s No. 3 at 125-pounds, Matt Ramos, provided Purdue with a win to start the match, just missing out on a major decision. Dustin Norris and No. 13 Parker Filius followed suit to put the team up 9-0 before dropping a major at 149 in the next match.
No. 6 Kendall Coleman skipped the decision process and sent everyone to the locker a few minutes early after picking up the pin at the 2:23 mark of the first period. With an entire half of the dual remaining, Purdue led 15-4.
Maryland picked up back-to-back wins to start the second half, bringing the team within 5 points. Purdue’s Ben Vanadia led 5-1 headed into the third round of the 184-pound match, which he eventually won, but was unable to stretch out his lead for bonus points.
The subsequent 8-point lead proved not enough to stave off the Terps, who managed the necessary 9 points in two matches to win the dual soon after.
Purdue’s next match will be senior night at home. The dual will be against Northwestern at noon Sunday and broadcast on the Big Ten Network.