Rider’s McKenzie Bell defeated No. 11 Purdue fifth-year Parker Filius, ending the 141-pound match with a decisive takedown.
The Broncs defeated Purdue 23-13 in the first home meet of the season for the Boilermakers.
“We had opportunities and didn’t capitalize on them,” head coach Tony Ersland said. “We need to be more assertive and aggressive, come out and keep that going for all seven minutes.”
In the first match of the day, in the 125-pound class, No. 8 sophomore Matt Ramos defeated Rider junior Tyler Klinsky in a 12-5 decision, giving the Boilermakers an early 3-0 lead in the meet.
The 133-pound match went to Rider’s Richie Koehler, who is ranked No. 24. Koehler defeated Purdue sophomore Dustin Norris in a sudden victory, tying the score at 3-3 in the meet.
It was Filius’ defeat that put the Boilermakers 6-3 behind Rider.
Rider’s No. 18 Quinn Kinner defeated junior Trey Kruse in the 149-pound match in a major decision, giving Rider a 10-3 lead over the Boilermakers.
In the 157-pound match, No. 13 senior Kendall Coleman defeated senior Jake Silverstein in a 9-3 decision, cutting Rider’s lead to 10-6.
Junior Cooper Noehre was defeated by Rider’s Hunter Mays, with the 165-pound match ending in a decision after a last minute takedown, bringing Rider’s lead to 13-6.
In the 174-pound match, junior Macartney Parkinson defeated Rider’s Michael Wilson in a 6-2 decision, cutting the Broncs’ lead to 13-9.
Sophomore Ben Vanadia defeated Rider’s Asa Terrell in the 184-pound match, with a major decision victory. Vanadia’s victory tied the score at 13-13.
Ersland said he was happy with Vanadia’s performance in his first home dual as a Boilermaker.
“I liked the way he competed, he was aggressive,” Ersland said. “I thought he did a great job taking care of business.”
Rider’s No. 12 Ethan Laird defeated sophomore Hayden Filipovich in the 197-pound match in a major decision. The Rider’s regained the lead 17-13.
In the 285-pound match, Rider’s David Szuba defeated sophomore Hayden Copass by fall to cement Rider’s 23-13 victory.
The Boilermakers will face Cleveland State at 10 a.m. Sunday in Holloway Gymnasium.