Purdue head coach Tony Ersland added a standout transfer student-athlete Tuesday, as New York native Jake Null signed a tender to join the Boilermaker wrestling program in 2022-23.
A 2020 state champion and three-time New York High School state placewinner, Null has four years of eligibility left and projects to wrestle at 165 or 174 pounds for the Boilermakers.
"We're excited to welcome Jake to Purdue," Ersland said. "He has a great skill set, high-level athleticism and he loves wrestling. We can't wait to start helping him chase his goals."
Hailing from Dolgeville, New York, Null signed with North Carolina State out of high school and took a redshirt in his first season in college. He competed unattached at 165 and 174 pounds, compiling a 21-8 overall record with seven falls, a technical fall and a major decision.
He competed in six tournaments on the year, winning the Wolfpack Wrestling Club Open at 174 pounds, placing at the King Open (third) and the Battle at the Citadel (fifth) at 174 as well. He also took fourth at 165 pounds at the Cleveland State Open.
Despite not having a senior high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Null won the state title at 160 pounds a junior, going 47-0 with 28 falls. He was second as a sophomore at 160, posting a 41-3 mark, and was third as a freshman at 152 pounds, also going 41-3.
FloWrestling tabbed Null as the No. 27 overall recruit in the Class of 2021, and ranked him sixth nationally at 170 pounds, while MatScouts ranked him 43rd in the class and No. 8 at 170. TrackWrestling.com offered Null his highest individual ranking, tabbing him third in the country at 170 pounds. He was a three-time NHSCA All-American, the 2020 Eastern States Champion and a 2018 USA Wrestling U16 national freestyle All-America pick.