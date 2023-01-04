Purdue Wrestling’s Matt Ramos won the 125-pound division this week at the 2023 Southern Scuffle in McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Teammate Kendall Coleman took second at 157 after losing in the tiebreaker rounds of his finals match.
The Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 B1G) made their first trip to the 18th edition of the tournament and came away with a champion and a runner-up on the first try, according to a news release. The duo of Ramos and Coleman went a combined 9-1 with three bonus point wins over the two days. Both have reached the finals in all three tournaments Purdue has participated in this season.
The redshirt sophomore Ramos did not wait to take control of his bout with No. 14 Noah Surtin of Missouri. Just over a minute into the match, the Purdue wrestler executed a duck to get Surtin on his back in a move that nearly resulted in a pin. It was ruled a takedown and a two-point near-fall that gave Ramos an early four-point lead that he would never relinquish to win a 4-3 decision and take the title.
Ramos has claimed titles at the Southern Scuffle, Clarion Open and a freestyle title at the U.S. Open in addition to a runner-up finish at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
Coleman, a redshirt senior, faced his third top-5 opponent of the season in No. 4 Jared Franek of North Dakota State. The action came in the back half of the bout. The two remained square and would go to extra time. Both wrestlers came close to takedowns at multiple points in a frantic sudden victory period, but yet again they remained level. In the tiebreaker rounds, Franek got a quicker escape and that proved to be enough to give him the match.
Both Purdue men punched their ticket to the finals with wins in sudden victory. Ramos went back and forth on shots with No. 16 Stevo Poulin of Northern Colorado with neither scoring in regulation before the Purdue wrestler got in on a leg and finished off a scramble for a takedown. Coleman was patient in his 3-1 win over No. 13 Jarrett Jacques of Missouri, waiting for his moment before executing a double leg for two to take the match.
On Day 1, Stoney Buell, Cooper Noehre and Tristan Ruhlman all fought their way to the consolation round of eight before losing one match short of the blood round.
Veteran 141-pounder Parker Filius was unable to compete in the tournament due to injury, and the Boilermakers did not replace him in the weight class.