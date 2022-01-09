Purdue's wrestling team opened conference duals with a pair of away matches against top-10 opponents Iowa and Nebraska. The Boilers came away with one win and one loss over the weekend.
The weekend started with a match against No. 9 Nebraska, where Purdue won 18-15. The Boilermakers (7-1, 1-0) entered Lincoln ready to showcase some of the nation's brightest talents in their respective weight classes. Purdue entered the matchup with six wrestlers ranked by FloWrestling and two more receiving honorable mentions. 125 pound senior Devin Schroder and 157 pound junior Kendall Coleman lead the team at No. 9 in their respective classes.
Playing with more intensity and ferocity than they had during their previous match in Ames, Purdue came back stronger with an 18-15 victory over the Cornhuskers.
No matter what No. 9 Nebraska (3-0, 0-1) did, including staying aggressive to pin their opponents early on or using preventative dodges and escapes to run out the clock, the Huskers couldn't find a way to win against the multitude of returning star talent for the Boilermakers in the lighter weight matches. Schroder, 133 pound freshman Matt Ramos, and 141 pound senior Parker Filius all found ways to stack up three straight wins and carry Purdue to an early advantage in Lincoln.
No matter how high the Huskers built a lead in the first half of matches, it always fell down.
Even while freshman Jonathan Reno, a four-time Missouri state champion in his ninth-ever Big Ten match, held Schroder to just two points by the end of the first period, the senior quickly ended the match as he had five times before this season. A quick pin sent Reno to the ground and eventually forced a quick technical fall when the freshman could not find a way to escape. It would be Schroder's 12th season and 107th career win.
Just as they had against the Cyclones, a loss of momentum put the Cornhuskers in a position to beat Purdue.
Three straight Husker victories featuring two reserve Purdue wrestlers were capped off by a decisive victory from 165 lbs. freshman Bubba Wilson, who took down 6-win starter Hayden Lohrey off a single takedown and one escape. Wilson pounded his chest as he closed Nebraksa's lead to just 3 points, triumphantly bounding off the mat as he survived just long enough to take the victory.
The match came down to a former No. 8 pound-for-pound wrestler and instant Purdue starter in 174 pound sophomore Gerrit Nijenhuis.
Using the same desperation the Boilermakers had to keep their hope of a Big Ten championship and beyond alive, Nijenhuis lunged at No. 3 junior Mikey Labriola whenever he found an open opportunity, diving for the junior's legs in an attempt at an easy pin.
Even with his aggressiveness, it seemed the Huskers were bound to win when Labriola trapped Nijenhuis in a pin that sent him up by one point. All hope seemed lost for the Purdue prodigy, and Nebraska seemed dangerously close at taking the match and the dual in one felled swoop.
Just when they needed him the most, under the bright lights of the Nebraska gymnasium, Nijenhuis overcame every odd stacked against him to give Labriola his first loss of the season and just his third since the start of the 2020-21 season.
Even as the Huskers were out of reach of a dual victory, 285 pound senior and near-NCAA champion Christian Lance strutted onto the mat with unmatched confidence as he was greeted with high fives from front-row fans. His confidence became justified when he took an 11-4 victory over senior Michael Woulfe, returning again to the Nebraska faithful after taking his 10th win of the season, his sixth in dual matches.
After their success in Nebraska, the Boilers came into one of their toughest matches of the season against No. 1 Iowa.
The Hawkeyes beat the Boilermakers 36-4. Purdue's few points came when Ramos won the 133 pound match 11-1 after establishing an early lead in the first period and no letting up in the second and third. Ramos is 9-0 in duals this season and 12-3 overall.
Filius was the only other Boilermakers to come close to winning who lost by one point in the 141 pound match. Filius and his opponent were tied as the third period was coming to an end, but a riding time point allowed No. 2 Jayden Eierman of Iowa to take home the win.
Purdue's road trip came to an end when senior Michael Woulfe was pinned in the first period by No. 6 Tony Cassioppi giving the Hawkeyes bonus points and closing out the win for Iowa.
The Boilermakers are coming home to continue the conference season. They will host Michigan State on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Holloway Gymnasium.