Senior night has given the Boilers time to reflect on the recruits of head coach Tony Ersland's second- and third-ever recruiting classes and how they will leave their mark on Purdue wrestling history after what may be the last match the team wrestles together.
The 125-pound senior Devin Schroder, who garnered 89 total wins over his four seasons with the Boilermakers (3-5), is among one of the six seniors to graduate after the end of the 2020-2021 season.
Ersland thanked the seniors for their time on the roster before what could potentially be their final dual, and said he was appreciative of the solid foundation their performances had built for the future of Purdue wrestling.
The seniors' success created an appeal for some of the top wrestling recruits in the country, Ersland said, giving them a reason to commit to Purdue and build off that strong foundation.
This class will be one of the biggest graduating classes of the Ersland era, ushering in a new wave of Purdue wrestling off the backs of star underclassmen and experienced reserves.
157-pound sophomore Kendall Coleman, who has shone through as one of Purdue wrestling's biggest bright spots of the season with just one total loss, took the time to reflect on how the seniors have affected him as a wrestler and as a person.
Coleman said he was grateful for every senior's willingness to take him under their wing and show him the ins and outs of Big Ten wrestling early on. He said their advice proved invaluable to his growth, development and adjustment to one of the toughest conferences in college wrestling.
Because of Coleman's excellence on the mat, Ersland showed confidence in him and said he has shown progression throughout the season to the point of knowing that Coleman's matches would be guaranteed wins.
Coleman shared his coach's confidence in his ability to win matches, but continues to work on improving the skills he feels need to be improved to keep his talent at the standards Ersland had set for him.
The Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) are working through their fourth-straight losing season under head coach Angel Escobedo, who is in his eighth season with the program. Their losses have shown an average margin of 27.2 points, with the highest against then-No. 7 Nebraska, where the Cornhuskers won 47-0.
A win against their conference rival, Coleman added, would allow him and his teammates to finish the season with the momentum needed to make a mark in the Big Ten Conference Tournament and cement themselves as competitors for the upcoming NCAA national tournament.
The Boilermakers have their last duel of the season against the Hoosiers at 8 p.m. tonight in Holloway Gymnasium. The match will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.