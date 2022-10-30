Purdue wrestling faced off against each other Friday, holding its annual intrasquad Wrestle-Offs, which were open to the public.
The match consisted of 18 head-to-head matchups involving 22 wrestlers. Five freshmen made their first appearance on the mat as Boilermakers. Both freshmen Nate Camiscioli and Brac Hooper won their first matches of the day by decision.
Purdue also returns three NCAA Championships qualifiers from last year: sixth-year Parker Filius, fifth-year Kendall Coleman and sophomore Matt Ramos. Both Filius and Coleman are three-time qualifiers to the championships and Ramos was the 2022 U.S. open champion at 57kg.
The three of them won all of their matches on Friday, doing so by major decision each time. The only other Boilermaker with a major decision victory was junior Trey Kruse, who went undefeated in his two matches. Kruse won the first match 13-1, but was more closely contested in the second, holding on to a 3-2 lead later in the night.
“Overall, I saw a lot of good things from a lot of the guys,” head coach Tony Ersland said. “We need to see more consistency, aggression and authority within our matches going forward.
“Wrestling your teammates can be hard because they know what you want to do, but we need to see guys come and execute more effectively in bigger bursts.”
Also picking up multiple wins were sophomore Hayden Copass and juniors Cooper Noehre and Macartney Parkinson. Noehre fended off sophomore Stoney Buell in two closely contested matches which ended 5-2 and 3-2, respectively.