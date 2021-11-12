After a pair of duals on the east coast last weekend, the Purdue wrestling team is heading back out on the road for a dual at Cleveland State.
The No. 20 Boilermakers (2-0) opened the season with back-to-back victories over Drexel (0-1) 29-18 and Rider (0-1) 33-3.
“It’s nice to get off to a good start like that,” 184-pound fifth-year Max Lyon said.
At Drexel, Saturday, the Boilers had some trouble when they dropped four matchups in a row to the Dragons. Head coach Tony Ersland said at that point in the match, momentum shifted for the Boilers. Lyon was able to end Drexel’s winning streak and turn the tide in Purdue’s favor.
“To have Max win a really tough, hard fought match and kind of get us back on track to close the dual out was big and it does show character in your team when those kinds of things happen on the road,” Ersland said.
Purdue closed out its first stint on the road at Rider, only dropping one match.
Another away match is on the slate for Purdue when the team heads to Cleveland State to face the Vikings for the first time since 2001, when the Boilers won 37-9.
Ersland said he feels that the team is absolutely ready for the upcoming match. The Boilermakers have spent time in the past week looking at their mistakes from the previous weekend to make sure they are ready for another weekend on the road.