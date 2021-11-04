The one word that comes to mind when wrestling head coach Tony Ersland thinks of the upcoming season is “milestone.”
“It’s kind of a milestone year for me,” Ersland said.
Ersland was recently able to host a family weekend to meet with athletes’ families for the first time since before COVID-19. The Boilermakers are able to have fans back in Holloway, and 125-pound sixth-year Devin Schroder is returning to the team after an offseason of uncertainty.
“It’s just kind of one year that sticks out in my head for a lot of positives as we return to a more positive place,” Ersland said. “It’s just milestones getting back to what was normal for us, but it seems very special now.”
Purdue wrestling finished last season with four wins and five losses in a Big Ten-only season. Multiple wrestlers went on to the Big Ten tournament, where Purdue placed sixth, and the NCAA tournament, where the Boilers tied for a 26th-place finish. Schroder earned his way into one of the final eight positions in the 125-pound NCAA championship, taking down a Big Ten rival in Michigan State’s Rayvon Foley before being taken down by Iowa’s Spencer Lee.
The Boilermakers garnered several Top 25 rankings this season: The National Wrestling Coaches Association placed Purdue at 21, Intermat at 22 and Flowrestling at 25.
As far as individuals go, the Boilers have seven NCAA qualifiers returning, including Schroder, who went back and forth on whether to return to Purdue or hang up his wrestling shoes for good.
The catalyst for his decision came during the Michigan High School wrestling tournament, where he was helping his dad coach his alma mater. Schroder was reminded of why he wrestled and why he fell in love with the sport to begin with.
“That for sure had a really big impact on it,” Schroder said.
Schroder has placed second in the last two Big Ten championships, but he is not focusing on the March tournament yet. He plans on being the best athlete he can as soon as he can, and using that energy to build for the future.
“When it comes to March, I think I’ll be where I need to be to accomplish there and get back to the finals,” Schroder said.
Ersland said his job is to keep Schroder from focusing on the tournament yet, but rather to focus on matches one week at a time.
The 2021-22 season will consist of six non-conference duals and eight conference duals over the next several months. Two dates will feature multiple duals with back-to-back matches against Drexel and Rider to start the season and three in one day against Brown, Duke and Northern Illinois on Nov. 21.
“I really like the attitude and the makeup of this team,” Ersland said.