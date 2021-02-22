The No. 17 Purdue wrestling team had a dominant showing in its last regular season performance, winning 38-3 against the rival Indiana Hoosiers in Holloway Gymnasium on Monday night.
Two Purdue wrestlers managed to win their matches with pins. 149-pound senior Griffin Parriott pinned sophomore Graham Rooks within seconds of their match starting. The families in the gym exploded as Parriott put 6 more points on the board and added to Purdue's already impressive lead.
Parriott Pins! 📌@GriffSvo wasted absolutely no time pinning Graham Rooks in the first period. @PurdueWrestling pic.twitter.com/tF7rsdj7QP— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 23, 2021
Freshman Gerrit Nijenhuis also won the 165-pound match by pin to send the gymnasium back into an uproar.
Nijenhuis brought down the house with this bout. @gerrit_9house with the reversal & pin defeating South. @PurdueWrestling pic.twitter.com/tbjmsxiFsl— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 23, 2021
The Boilers spent most of the night unanswered on the board until the match at 174 pounds, when redshirt freshman Emil Soehnlen went down in a low scoring matchup. Soehnlen's only point came from an escape, but he was not able to get the upper hand on Indiana sophomore Darnell Washington at any point in the six minutes.
Indiana had all but accepted the outcome as its bench lost determination during the last match. Hoosier wrestlers were zoning out, with one wrestler on his phone, while the Boilermaker bench maintained the energy it had all night.
After the dual, the team and families present took a moment to celebrate the 10 graduating seniors with videos from the seniors, featuring friends and family telling the wrestlers how proud they are and how much they love them. A few seniors took a moment to wipe their tears before joining their coaches on the mat for a group picture.
The Boilermakers are next on the road for the post season when the Big Ten tournament starts on March 6 in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Final Results
No. 17 Purdue 38 - Indiana 3
125: No. 12 Devin Schroder (PUR) def. Jacob Moran (IU), MD 9-1
133: Jacob Rundell (PUR) def. Kyle Luigs (IU), D 11-5
141: No. 27 Parker Filius (PUR) def. Cayden Rooks (IU), MD 12-2
149: No. 11 Griffin Parriott (PUR) def. No. 15 Graham Rooks (IU), Fall 0:24
157: No. 7 Kendall Coleman (PUR) def. Jonathan Kervin (IU), MD 14-5
165: Gerrit Nijenhuis (PUR) def. No. 20 Nick South (IU), Fall 3:52
174: No. 6 Donnell Washington (IU) def. Emil Soehnlen (PUR), D 5-1
184: No. 13 Max Lyon (PUR) def. Santos Cantu III (IU), TF 17-2 (7:00)
197: No. 22 Thomas Penola (PUR) def. Nick Willham (IU), D 4-2
285: Jared Florell (PUR) def. Rudy Streck (IU), D 6-2
EXTRA MATCHES
285: Jairus Perry (PUR) def. Andrew Irick (IU), SV 3-1
141: Asa Garcia (IU) def. Michael Leveille (PUR), MD 14-0
149: Luke Baughman (IU) def. Trey Kruse (PUR), D, 15-9
165: Hayden Lohrey (PUR) def. Sammy Cokeley (IU), D 4-3
174: Robert Deters (IU) def. Tanner Webster (PUR), D 5-2
285: Jamarcus Grant (PUR) def. Andrew Irick (IU), D 10-4
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.